Grand Pere Bakery displays art of former barista

A woman who worked her way through graphic design school as a barista at Grand Pere Bakery has come full circle, with her art now gracing the walls of the Mountlake Terrace bakery at 34007 56th Ave. W.

Sarah Titus served customers at Grand Pere Bakery from 2014 to 2016. “The owners were very supportive and let me study on my down time, which was great,” said Titus, who said she enjoyed her job, and was sad to leave after finishing school. However, she maintained a good relationship with the bakery, “and feel honored that they let me hang my art on their walls.”

Titus explained that the series of brightly-colored fish now on display “started as an exploration of the gouache medium (opaque watercolors) paired with a subject I found captivating for its diverse color range.

“Growing up in the Seattle area with parents in the marine field, sea life imagery has always been a constant in my life,” she continued. “There is something about the water that brings a nostalgic sense of home. What started as a random color exercise grew into a series that has given me a relaxing way to explore a new medium as well as grow as an artist. I enjoy exaggerating the color ranges to fit a more vibrant aesthetic.

Each image, which is reprinted onto textured linen paper, is for sale. Prints can be purchased through the barista at Grand Pere, Titus said, or customers can contact her directly via email for a custom size.