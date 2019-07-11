Grand opening July 13 for Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar

The public is invited to the grand opening for Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar this Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.

Activities include:

– $5 meals that include a choice of fish and chips, chicken and waffle strips, and burger with a bag of chips. Free watermelon while supplies last

– Free bouncy house rideas and face painting

– Music and games

– Free raffle drawing for an autographed Russell Wilson plaque

– Free drawing for 10 – $25 Red Onion Gift Cards

– Car Wash to benefit the Mountlake Terrace High School Cheer Team

– Free coupons for later use.

Red Onion Cafe & Seafood Bar (formerly Red Onion Burgers) is located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.