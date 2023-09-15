Grand Fir planted at Brier Park for future tree-lighting ceremonies

It’s 75 degrees and sunny with a light breeze, it’s Friday, and there’s a friendly group of people. If I were a tree, I’d say it’s a good day to be planted in Brier Park.

I’m a Grand Fir, still young. Just don’t call me a sapling, thank you very much. I stand a good 13 to 15 fee tall. Hey, that’s nothing to bark at.

My occupation: Brier’s next Christmas tree. If I continue to stand tall, I’ll hold this job for many years. Generations even. I’ll watch kids grow up to bring their kids, then grandkids and great grandkids to celebrate the holidays with me.

Thanks to Karla Wood, who’s in the Brier volunteer park board, for thinking of this new location for a Christmas tree. “We decided we needed a tree that was away from the power lines and not too far from the gazebo to have our tree lighting,” she said. “My thing is, ‘Growing Brier one limb at a time.’ She also said that the last location, Brier City Hall, was just too small for the growing community to gather.

A couple from Brier stood by and watched as the public works crew worked. From her perspective, Margo said I was leaning a bit to the right. I agree, but according to Margo’s husband, Tom (an arborist), I’ll correct my stance in time. He said Grand Firs are a good tree, perfect for this climate and elevation. They’re resistant to pests also. “It’s a good choice,” Tom said, adding that the Grand Firs can grow up to 100 feet with good symmetry. “These guys know what they’re doing,” he concluded.

Tom explains that another popular Christmas tree, the Noble Fir, doesn’t grow well here as it thrives in higher elevations.

After everyone leaves and I’ve had my water, I’ll enjoy my new home. Great place to set my roots down. Think I’ll branch out in a bit. Sorry to needle you with these puns.

— Story, photos and video by David Carlos