Graduations, sporting events and roadwork to cause traffic delays in Seattle, June 9-10

With graduations, a Sounders game and roadwork all occurring this weekend, those headed into the Emerald City should allow extra time for travel, especially if State Route 99 is their preferred route.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce both directions of SR 99 to one lane on Saturday, June 9, so they can dig large sign foundations for the future SR 99 tunnel.

On Sunday, June 10, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will close all lanes of northbound SR 99 between the West Seattle Bridge and Green Lake, along with off-ramps on Interstate 5 and SR 520.

Saturday, June 9

3 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Northbound SR 99 traffic will be reduced to one lane between South Lander Street and Holgate Street.

3 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Southbound SR 99 traffic will be reduced to one lane between Holgate Street and South Lander Street.

Sunday, June 10

4:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. – All lanes and ramps of northbound SR 99 between South Spokane Street/West Seattle Bridge and West Green Lake Way will be closed.

6 to 11:15 a.m. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Lakeview Boulevard will be closed. Two left turn lanes on the I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street will be closed. The westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Street/Harvard Avenue will be closed. Seattle city streets are also closing for the race



Tools to navigate traffic In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.