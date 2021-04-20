Graduation dates for four largest high schools changed to accommodate in-person ceremonies for seniors

The Edmonds School District is planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for its high school seniors this spring — and that means a change in commencement dates for some schools.

The school board voted last week to change the graduation dates for the district’s four largest high schools to accommodate longer in-person ceremonies for Class of 2021 seniors. The district is planning for all high schools to have an in-person ceremony, Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab said Monday.

At its April 13 business meeting, the board unanimously voted as part of its consent agenda to change the dates for high school graduation ceremonies at Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools. Times for these events are still to be determined, according to district staff.

In order to meet Washington State Department of Health guidelines for in-person ceremonies, each high school’s senior class will be divided into smaller cohorts and each will receive their diplomas with families able to attend.

According to district staff, this will take longer than the traditional graduation ceremony as they will need to plan for transitions between cohorts. Each ceremony is expected to take about four to five hours to complete.

Here are the updated graduation dates:

Edmonds-Woodway High School – Saturday, June 19

Meadowdale High School – Saturday, June 19

Lynnwood High School – Sunday, June 20

Mountlake Terrace High School – Sunday, June 20

High schools that will continue with their current dates are: