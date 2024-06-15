Graduates celebrate 2024 commencement at Edmonds College

Edmonds College celebrated commencement on Friday at Seaview Gym in front of family, friends, college staff and distinguished guests. It marked the college’s 57th commencement.

The ceremony was open to all those who had completed their GED, high school diplomas, certificates, or two- and four-year degrees. Nearly 1,200 students were eligible to participate in either of the two commencement sessions.

The commencement was emceed by Information Technology—Application Development (ITAD) department head Frank Kadwell. President Dr. Amit B. Singh, Student Government Executive Officer for Administration Eshcol Mulugeta, and student speakers Dariga Rakhat, Jacqueline Resto, Emily Nguyen and Kristina Spencer delivered inspirational messages to the new graduates.

Dr. Singh delivered a message of embracing unity and shared experiences of others during his commencement speech.

“Education fosters empathy, the ability to see the world through another’s eyes, and the power of understanding,” he said. “It equips us with the tools to bridge divides and mend the fractures within our communities.”

Graduates wishing to view photos taken by Gradimages.com can access the pictures at edmonds.edu/commencement.