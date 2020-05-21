Grab-and-Go Meals unavailable Memorial Day, but students to receive extra meals Friday

The Edmonds School District’s Grab-and-Go Meal locations will be closed Monday, May 25, in honor of Memorial Day. However, extra meals will be provided Friday in advance to feed students through the holiday.

Meal kits handed out Friday, May 23, will include four breakfast and lunch meals.

Since schools closed in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, the district’s Food and Nutritional Services Department has worked to ensure students who rely on school meals to eat remaid fed. More than 20 meal pick up locations have been set up across the district and meal-delivery services are offered to families unable to access a pick-up site.

Any child can go to at any location. Children ages 1-18 can pick up free breakfast and lunch packaged together. All are asked to help maintain social distancing by taking food home for later. No paperwork is needed, but children must be present to pick up a meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $5.

