Governor signs Stanford-sponsored bill to build pathways for international medical grads

Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday signed into law legislation — sponsored by 1st District State Senator Derek Stanford — to reduce barriers for international medical graduates who want to continue their professional careers in Washington state.

The 1st District includes part of Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

Stanford sponsored Senate Bill 6551, which addresses professional barriers for medical providers who graduate from institutions outside the U.S. and Canada. The bill is based on recommendations from a work group the Legislature established last year, which was comprised of experts from state medical schools, hospitals, the Department of Health and others.

“By eliminating barriers for the many highly qualified medical professionals in Washington who are refugees or immigrants, we can ensure they are able to work in their profession,” said Stanford. “In addition to helping them fully participate in our communities, this will allow us to address public health challenges in our state, such as the shortage of physicians, the lack of access to culturally competent care, and the need for access to quality care for vulnerable communities.”

Oversight by the Washington Medical Commission will ensure high standards are maintained as care is expanded, Stanford said.