Governor orders all public, private K-12 schools in three-county area closed through April 27

All public and private K-12 schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties will close for the next six weeks, under an order announced Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

All schools are required to close no later than Tuesday, March 17 and remain closed through Friday, April 24.

The Edmonds School District had already announced it was closing from Monday, March 16 until Monday, April 10, but this extends the timeline two additional weeks — to Monday, April 27.

This decision impacts 43 school districts throughout the three counties. Public health officials said they are hopeful the decision will help minimize COVID-19 exposure in Washington counties hit hardest by the virus.

Inslee said the timing will coincide with spring break for most Washington school districts.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and I am fully aware of the various impacts this has on families and communities,” Inslee said during an Olympia press conference. “Today’s decision has a full range of implications from learning plans and child care, to free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch, just to name a few. I anticipate this will cause ripple effects throughout our state. But we can’t afford not to do it. We must ensure that we slow the spread of this virus.”