Governor announces expansion of state policies aimed at helping workers, businesses impacted by coronavirus

Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced the expansion of state policies to support workers and businesses financially impacted by Covid-19 coronavirus.

The governor and Suzi LeVine, commissioner of the Washington Employment Security Department (ESD), rolled out new rules to help alleviate the economic impact felt by businesses and workers.

Inslee also said that all state employees impacted by Covid-19 will receive additional leave and telework options.

“Through careful planning and by working together, we can mitigate the economic hardships this situation is going to cause,” Inslee said. “Whether it’s businesses expanding their paid leave and telework options, support for state workers, unemployment insurance or Paid Family and Medical Leave, we can help provide individuals with additional security while they care for themselves and their families.”

Inslee said he is also directing the state “to look at ways to minimize impact for those impacted by self quarantine. We can also ensure employers retain their workers even if they need to slow down their business operations. On top of all that, we are expanding the ability of employers to retain their workers even if they need to slow business operations.”

As a result of Inslee’s emergency proclamation, the state’s Employment Security Department developed rules that go into effect Tuesday — aimed at enhancing the flexibility of the unemployment insurance program. Under these new rules:

Workers will be able to receive unemployment benefits and employers will get relief of benefit charges if an employer needs to curtail or shut down operations temporarily because a worker becomes sick and other workers need to be isolated or quarantined as a result of Covid-19.

A worker that follows guidance issued by a medical or public health official to isolate or quarantine themselves as a result of exposure to Covid-19 and is not receiving paid sick leave from their employer, may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

If a worker falls seriously ill and is forced to quit, they may qualify for Paid Family Medical Leave while ill under the existing program. Once recovered and available for work, they may apply for unemployment benefits.

The full-time requirement is removed and standby ability is expanded to include part-time/less than full-time workers who are isolated.

“The first and best option for workers who need to miss work due to illness or quarantine is to use their employer-provided paid time off,” LeVine said. “When that is not an option, an ESD program may be able to help. Accessing unemployment benefits, which provide a partial wage replacement, to address these situations is not the first choice but it is a last resort that is available for many. The last thing people need to worry about when dealing with a health crisis is how they’re going to put food on the table. These new rules build on our state’s already strong foundation of support services.”

The new rules allow current unemployment claimants who are in isolation or quarantine as a result of Covid-19 more leniency about many unemployment insurance deadlines and mandatory appointments. This includes deadlines for applying for training programs or mandatory re-employment service appointments.

The rules also waive financial penalties for employers who file their tax reports late, pay their taxes late, or do not respond information requests in a timely fashion as a result of Covid-19.

The Employment Security Department has created a new Covid-19 information page on its website that provides an overview of programs.

Inslee also announced steps Tuesday that will help those who work for the state and are impacted by Covid-19. They include