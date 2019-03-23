Gov. Inslee tours Edmonds CC engineering labs

1 of 4

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made an appearance at Edmonds Community College on Friday, March 22 to see the work of the engineering and engineering technology students.

Edmonds CC offers both engineering and engineering technology degrees. Students who study engineering can earn an associates degree, which can be used to transfer to a four-year university. The engineering technology program is a two-year degree that allows students to transition straight into the workforce after graduation.

“The two-year technical degrees are there to get students ready for jobs and show there are other paths through college other than just the four-year degree,” said Edmonds CC Communication Specialist Laura Daniali.

As Inslee toured the labs in Monroe Hall, he had the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the projects from current and former Edmonds CC students.

Beginning in the composites lab, students presented their work with carbon-fiber composites and the college’s filament winder, which can be used to make tubes for rocketry. The Edmonds CC Rocketry Club presented the different levels of rockets and what the students have learned through success and failures.

A second-term governor who recently announced he is running for president, Inslee had the opportunity to operate the college’s wind tunnel, which helps determine how an aircraft will fly. Students also presented their work with robotics, laser cutting and 3D printing. He praised the work of the students who will join the growing field of engineering after they graduate.

“It’s great to see a rapid response to the demand, it’s really encouraging,” Inslee said.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton