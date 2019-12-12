Got an idea worth spreading? TEDxSnoIsleLibraries accepting submissions for May 2020 event at Edmonds Center for Arts

TEDxSnoIsleLibraries returns May 9, 2020 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. The theme Quantum Connections was selected “to evoke wonder, encourage stopping and reconsidering the world within and around us, and to promote deeper thinking about things we take for granted or perhaps never actually considered at all,” the library system said.

Proposals for idea submissions and speaker nominations are being accepted through Dec. 29, 2019.

Are you (or is someone you know) exploring a unique perspective which promotes new insight? Is there an extraordinary project you are pursuing right here in our region? Do you have a compelling story which can change what we know or how we interpret and think about our world?

Does your idea, perspective, project, or story need to be shared to grow? If so, the TEDxSnoIsleLibraries 2020 event may be your opportunity to share your idea with the region and the world.

“The TEDxSnoIsleLibraries stage is not the right opportunity for motivational speakers,” the library system notes on its website. “So you don’t have to be famous already or have a track record of talks, speeches or performances in front of thousands of people. You simply need to have a well-formed idea, passion which fuels it, and some credibility or reason why people would listen to you talk about it. We have found that the most powerful talks have sometimes come from relatively-unknown individuals working in the field who were simply passionate about an idea.”

There is no fee to submit your proposal, however, if your proposal is selected, the journey to giving a talk will require time, passion, commitment, focus and energy. There is also no monetary compensation for being selected.

The library system is also looking at performance and other forms of artistic and musical idea expression as an integral part of the TEDxSnoIsleLibraries day. Individuals and groups interested in creating intriguing and delightful attendee/audience experiences should definitely apply.

If you, or someone you know well, is doing something profound that’s appropriate for a TEDx talk, performance, exhibit or showing, fill out the form at this link.

Before you get started, review the TEDxSnoIsleLibraries idea guide.