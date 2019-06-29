Gordon Buslach: Former MTHS football and track coach

Former Mountlake Terrace High School football coach Gordon Buslach died on June 22 in Vancouver, Wash., at the age of 86.

Buslach coached the Hawks from 1965 to 1978, a stretch that included the most successful back-to-back seasons on the gridiron in school history when the team went 7-2 in both 1970 and 1971.

Buslach also served as a track coach while at Mountlake Terrace in addition to teaching social studies at the school. He was inducted into the Terrace’s Hall of Fame in 2005, an honor that sons Kyle (football, basketball, track) and Brad (football, wrestling, track) also earned in 2006 and 2012 respectively.

Following his time at Mountlake Terrace, Buslach moved to the Vancouver area to become the first football coach at Prairie High School where he led the Falcons to six winning seasons in his 10 years there. Buslach was inducted into the Prairie High School Hall of Fame in 2011.

— by Doug Petrowski