Goodwill, TJ Maxx and related stores announce temporary closures

In addition to the closure of many other major retail chains announced earlier this week, two other stores said Thursday they are suspending operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All Seattle-area Goodwill stores — including those in Edmonds and Lynnwood — will be closed from March 19 until at least April 2.

And the CEO of TJX Companies, which includes TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, announced that all retail and online stores are temporarily closing as of Thursday — for the next two weeks.

Employees of both organizations will be paid during the two weeks.

​Some Goodwill donation centers will remain open during the closure. Information about those locations and about other operations can be found at seattlegoodwill.org and goodwillwa.org

Goodwill’s online stores will continue to operate, selling on eBay, ShopGoodwill and Amazon.