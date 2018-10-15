Goodwill donation, mattress sale fundraisers at MTHS Oct. 20

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting two events on Saturday, Oct. 20, to help you clear out the clutter and sleep more soundly.

The MTHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is running another “Fill the Truck” fundraiser on Saturday in the upper parking lot of the school at 21801-44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Goodwill Industries will have one of their trucks on-site collecting donations of clothing, household items, small furniture pieces and various other items. Goodwill will present a check to the MTHS PTSA once the truck is filled with donated items.

The MTHS Music Boosters are presenting a fundraiser mattress sale in the school HUB from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mattresses from size twin to California king will be available for purchase from $275 and up, with a percentage of the sales going to the school’s bands, choirs and orchestra programs.