Golfer Morgan Subert named MTHS Athlete of Week

Senior golfer Morgan Subert has been selected as the latest Mountlake Terrace High School Athlete of the Week. Subert was picked for the honor by Hawks’ boys golf Coach Spencer Gray.

“Morgan lets his playing do the talking and keeps a level head when playing a match,” Gray said of Subert. “He has a great opportunity at making it to State (the WIAA State Golf Championships) this season.”

In addition to the good scores that Subert is posting in competition this year, Gray also noted the senior’s willingness to lead the younger players on the Hawk squad.

“(Morgan’s) four years of varsity golf experience has been very helpful with mentoring our new players on the golf team,” Gray said. “It’s like having another coach on the links when Morgan is at practice.”

The school’s Athlete of the Week is a program of the Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Department.