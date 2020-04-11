Going outdoors this weekend? Stay safe, stay close to home

Spring weather is likely to encourage more people out for walks and bike rides on what is a holiday weekend for many.

The City of Mountlake Terrace wants residents to stay safe as they venture outdoors, and asks that they continue to follow the governor’s stay-at-home orders aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

City spokesperson Virginia Olsen encouraged community members to stay active and be healthy, but to continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet and to stay in their neighborhoods.

“We are on a stretch of sunny days, which makes it appealing to walk, bike, skate and exercise your dog,” she said. “The sidewalks and walkways can get crowded during peak hours, so also consider being active during non-peak hours and be considerate with distancing as you pass others.”

Olsen also advised residents against visiting crowded parks, trails and parking lots in order to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders and the local health officer orders, individuals should only leave home for essential work or errands. The state website has a page “What does it mean to stay home that encourages walks, checking the mail and sitting out in the sunshine. It is not a time to have friends or family over, or travel to “get out of the house.” Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism recently encouraged people to “Recreate responsibly.”