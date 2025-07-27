Globetrotting seniors lay roots in Edmonds after 12 years of international travel

In July 2013, Michael and Debbie Campbell left Seattle for six months of international travel. Twelve years, 95 countries and 330 Airbnbs later, they’ve finally returned, choosing Edmonds as their home base.

They are an exceptional couple. Well-matched and undeniably in love even after 47 years of marriage. Debbie is the dreamer, Michael is Mr. Practical — with a generous sense of adventure. Together they’re an unstoppable duo.

The adventure began as a suggestion from their daughter Mary, who lives in Paris. At Christmas 2012, she said they should retire and travel full time, asking if they’d ever heard of Airbnb. The couple didn’t believe it could be financially possible but Mary showed them the website, explaining that they could live in other people’s homes for relatively cheap.

Michael wasn’t convinced but, “I like numbers, I like spreadsheets,” he said. So he crunched the numbers and found that if they sold their cars, boat and most of their possessions, and said goodbye to utility payments, that lifestyle might be possible for a while.

For years, Debbie had been saying, “We have one more adventure in us.” But until Mary’s crazy idea became a possibility, the couple didn’t know what that adventure would be. “It was the right idea at the right time,” she said.

After six months of preparation, they bought round-trip tickets to Paris — leaving in the summer and home in time for Christmas. But when they got home from their European exploits, they felt they weren’t finished. So again, they bought round-trip tickets to be back in time for their son Chris’ Seattle wedding the following August. After the wedding, they started buying one-way fare and “forgot to come home,” Debbie said. From there they let the adventure carry them, never thinking too far ahead.

And that’s how it went for 12 years. Two years into their travels, the Campbells sold their house in Queen Anne, leaving them with more money and fewer worries. They formed connections with Airbnb hosts and other locals around the world and built an online community of fellow travelers. Their Facebook page Senior Nomads has 18,000 members. Most are other older travelers who’ve been inspired by their story.

Mary tells her parents they’re micro-celebrities “What’s smaller than micro? Nano-celebrities,” Debbie joked.

While their travel days are certainly not over — they already have two upcoming trips booked — the Campbells’ era as the Senior Nomads has come to a close. And with its end, they have a number of insights to share. Rather than another list of travel hacks or packing tips, the 12 Lessons from 12 Years of Travel (which you can read about in detail on their website) is a collection of principles that have guided the couple in their years of globetrotting.

Treasure Experiences Over Possessions Curiosity Is the Ticket! We Are The Foreigners Learn The Language Of Courtesy We Are Braver Than We Thought It’s Not What happens to You, It’s How You Respond Forgive And Forget We Are Closer Than Ever Numbers Are Your Friends We Need the Grid! Keep A Journal Home Is Where We Put Our Pillows

When asked what was the hardest part of their nomadic lifestyle, a long silence followed — the only break in an hour long conversation. The pair exchanged puzzled looks and came up with nothing. “What’s hard?” Michael asked, as though difficulty had never once occurred to him.

“Yeah, what’s hard? It was just a joy,” Debbie added. They went on to explain that of course, things didn’t always go as planned. Michael had been pickpocketed and they’d had their share of illnesses and subpar accommodations. But they never saw these as challenges. “It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you respond,” Debbie said.

“It’s been the most amazing unplanned, un-thought-out, un-dreamed, serendipitous adventure,” Michael said.

With such a positive view of their nomadic life, it’s easy to wonder why the couple would ever stop. Michael said if the two were to add a 13th lesson, it would be this: “Always leave a party while you’re having a good time.” The couple has stopped full-time travel while they are still healthy, curious and in search of new adventures.

The adventure they seem most focused on right now is hands-on grandparenting. They have six grandchildren: three in France, two in Southern California and the youngest, 3-year-old Weston, in Seattle. “He’s a draw for us to kind of slow down,” Debbie said.

They brought Weston to the Edmonds’ Fourth of July Children’s Parade earlier this month and enjoy watching him grow. One of their French granddaughters will also be local soon. Attending a Seattle high school this year, she’s reversing the footsteps of her American mother, who studied in France as a teenager.

The Campbells are thrilled to have another grandchild nearby and proud to see a third generation of international adventurers develop in their family.

“We are role models for our four adult children and for our grandchildren,” Michael said. They’ve shown their family that with courage, confidence and a positive attitude, they can achieve anything they set their hearts to.

When the well-traveled grandparents aren’t busy adoring Weston or planning their next trip, they’re getting to know and love Edmonds. Michael takes classes at Edmonds College and enjoys watching Puget Sound from Marina Beach Park. Debbie volunteers at the Edmonds Food Bank, and both of them are staying active with neighborhood walks and classes at L.A. Fitness.

If you see them out and about, don’t hesitate to say “hi” — they love making new friends.

The Campbells wrote a book about their travels. Your Keys, Our Home tells their story and also functions as a guide for travelers hoping to have a similar, immersive travel experience while staying in Airbnbs. It is available in ebook and paperback form. Also check your local independent bookstore.