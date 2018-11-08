Glenn O. Werner: Retired elementary teacher loved people and sports

Glenn O. Werner, 88, died at home in Edmonds, Washington on November 2, 2018 after battling Alzheimer’s disease for more than eight years.

The son of Andrew F. and Mathilde Werner, Glenn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 1930. They moved to Seattle in 1944 and Glenn was a proud alumnus of Queen Anne High School, class of 1949. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1953, and after several years working in business at Scott Paper in Everett, he went into elementary education, teaching for 35 years, mostly in the Shoreline district, before retiring in 1995.

Proud of his Norwegian heritage (his parents emigrated from Norway in the early 1920s), Glenn was active in the Edmonds Sons of Norway, participating in 17th of May parades in Ballard and 4th of July parades in Edmonds, Norwegian pancake breakfasts, and hiking and cross-country skiing at Trollhaugen in the Cascade mountains. He loved being a docent to classes of children at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard.

Glenn loved people, whether as a teacher, Boy Scout leader, coach, befriending people living with disabilities, or taking someone for a hike or a ski trip in the Cascades (Mt. Pilchuck was a favorite), he remained active into his eighties. He is remembered for his great love of sports, his athletic ability, and stamina.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Wendy; sons Paul and Sam, Gary, and daughter Sandy (Jay) Welfelt; brother Norman (Judy) Werner, nephew Kjell. Three granddaughters, Jaime Welfelt, Lindsay Welfelt, and Ashley (Josh) Knight, and four great-granddaughters. He is greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 17 at 11am at Community Christian Fellowship, 615 Glen Street, Edmonds, WA.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.