Give the gift of joy to YWCA families in need — deadline Dec. 8

Families in Snohomish County continue to face economic stress and uncertainty in their lives. The YWCA invites you to help share the warmth this holiday season by participating in YWCA’s Gift Giving Program.

YWCA is seeking donors for their program, formerly known as Adopt-A-Family. Families receive gift cards so they can purchase culturally responsive foods for their holidays and gifts that best meet their families’ needs. Gift card amounts this year reflect current costs for food, gas and other items.

The YWCA is requesting the following:

A $150 gift card for groceries for the head of the household

Two $75 gift cards for each child to the two stores of their choice (total of $150/child)

Please register and drop off/mail cards by Dec. 8. When you register, the YWCA will match you with a family. Once matched, you’ll receive information about the family or families including names, ages, interests and their store gift card requests.

If you are unable to support a family but still want to help, you can drop off or mail gift cards of any amount to the address below. Preferred cards are Target, Fred Meyer and Walmart, and individual gift cards will be combined to give to unmatched families. Please include activation codes with your gift cards.

Gift cards can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Everett Regional Center (3301 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201)

Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Pathways for Women Shelter (6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036).

Or mailed to:

YWCA Everett Regional Center

3301 Broadway

Everett WA 98201

For questions about our Snohomish County giving programs, please email snocogiving@ywcaworks.org.