Girls wrestling photo gallery: ESD athletes compete in Marysville-Getchell scramble

Publisher’s note: We made an effort to find the names of opponents so they could be identified in this report from Wednesday, but have not heard back from the coaches of the opposing teams. We are running the results as is (with school only identified for the opposing wrestlers) so the Edmonds School District athletes can be recognized.
Everett won a major decision over Leslie Chavez (Edmonds-Woodway) 15-4
Emily Reed (Edmonds-Woodway) pinned Everett 1:13
Marysville Getchell pinned Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) 3:23
Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) pinned Everett 0:28
Arlington pinned Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) 1:30
Marysville Getchell pinned Angie Chazesz-Rojas (Edmonds-Woodway)
Marysville Getchell pinned Leslie Chavez (Edmonds-Woodway) 4:57
Arlington decision over Emily Reed (Edmonds-Woodway) 5-2
Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) pinned Everett 0:13
Marysville Getchell pinned Neela Lopez Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 3:37
Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) pinned Everett 1:04
Marysville Pilchuck pinned Angie Chezesz-Rojas (Edmonds-Woodway) 4:15
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.