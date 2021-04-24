Girls Scouts to collect food donations at Veterans Memorial Park April 25

Girl Scouts will be collecting non-perishable food donations April 25 from 12-4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on 58th Avenue West to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle. It will be a contact-free, drive-thru event and items donated are then provided to families and guests staying at the facility.
There is an ongoing wish list for suggestions of pantry goods and house supplies needed.
