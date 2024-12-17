Girls on the Run Snohomish County seeking applicants for new youth advisory board

Girls on the Run Snohomish County has launched a youth advisory board aimed at helping guide the nonprofit’s work in ways that better serve young people in the community — and applications are now open.

According to a news release, the youth advisory board will offer a unique opportunity for local youth ages 16-20 from diverse backgrounds to influence real change, develop leadership skills, and gain hands-on experience in nonprofit governance and community engagement.

“We believe that young people hold the key to creating lasting, meaningful change and we’re thrilled to open the doors for them to have a direct impact on the work we do,” said Megan Wolfe, executive director of Girls on the Run Snohomish County. “Through the youth advisory board, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders and provide them with the tools they need to succeed in all areas of life. We’re looking for young people who are passionate, driven and eager to help shape the future of our community.”

Youth who are selected for the board will have the chance to collaborate with peers, nonprofit staff and community leaders to design and implement innovative projects, advocate for youth causes and participate in decision-making processes. The board will meet monthly, with members taking on key leadership roles and contributing their insights and ideas on issues that matter most to youth today.

Young leaders between the ages of 16-20 from all backgrounds and experiences are invited to apply. Applications are open now through Jan.21, 2025. To learn more about the Youth Advisory Board and to submit an application, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

If you have any questions about the application or the youth advisory board, email audrey.johnson@girlsontherun.org.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls and gender-expansive youth in third to eighth grade. During the eight-week program, kids participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. Since its inception in 2015, Girls on the Run Snohomish County has served nearly 4,000 kids across Snohomish County.