Girls on the Run Snohomish County hosting LunaFest Film Festival celebrating women

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is hosting a virtual Lunafest film festival May 21, 2021. The event features films directed by and about women with proceeds benefiting Girls on the Run of Snohomish County.

Since 2001, LunaFest has been flipping the script, creating opportunities for women in film. These talented women directors bring stories from all over the world­–sharing new perspectives and lighting a fire in the industry. This year’s film lineup has been exclusively curated for Girls on the Run and includes four films with a total running time of approximately 65 minutes.

The films can be streamed on a computer, tablet, smartphone or TV at the viewer’s convenience starting May 21 at 5 p.m. Viewers will have 48 hours to start watching the films and have 24 hours to finish once they begin.

Individual tickets are available for $15 or household tickets can be purchased for $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.lunafest.org/screenings.

The films include: Knocking Down the Fences, Overexposed, Connection and Betye Saar: Taking Care of Business, plus a special interview with filmmaker Meg Shutzer and pro softball player and Gold Glove winner AJ Andrews from the film Knocking Down the Fences that will run after the films. Suggested viewer age for the films is 16 and above.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, a non-profit with a mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. You can support GOTRSnoCo’s mission by attending this virtual event that you can experience from the comfort of your home.