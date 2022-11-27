Girls on the Run seeking volunteer coaches for spring 2023 season

Girls on the Run (GOTR) of Snohomish County is looking for coaches for their spring 2023 season, and also has opportunities for those who want to bring the program to your school or group.

GOTR is a “physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls and gender-expansive youth in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident.” Each session is 10 weeks long, from March to June.

If you are interested in being a volunteer coach, no running or coaching experience is necessary. The program incorporates running into a program aimed at teaching critical life skills and providing social-emotional learning, including personal development. It’s also committed to helping participants make meaningful connections with others as well as contributing to the community.

The organization provides all the supplies, and support and applications are open now at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/Coach.

For those interested in starting a local group via their school or other group, GOTR offers a site information packet to answer your questions about costs per participant and requirements for locations. There’s also an online option for your team application.

Questions can be directed to Girls on the Run Snohomish County at info@girlsontherunsnoco.org. If you’re interested in more information on the program, you can visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.