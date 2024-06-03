Girls on the Run of Snohomish County hosting 5K fun run June 9 in Mill Creek

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County will host its annual Celebration 5K event on Sunday, June 9, at the Mill Creek Town Center, following the former Run of the Mill 5K route. The family-friendly, non-competitive 5K is open to the public and is for all ages and abilities.

“The City is excited to have an organized 5K run back in Mill Creek Town Center and we welcome Girls on the Run of Snohomish County with open arms,” said Scott Harder, City of Mill Creek communications, marketing and recreation program manager.

“We encourage walking, running, skipping, hopping — even dancing — to move forward,” said Girls on the Run of Snohomish County Executive Director Megan Wolfe. “It’s a 5K like no other — bandanas, capes, tutus, unicorns, giggles, smiles, cheers and encouragement abound. Everyone is free to be themselves and complete the 5K at their own happy pace and with their own unique style.”

Family of Girls on the Run participants, friends and community members can register and participate in this celebratory event. Registration for the 5K is now open. Proceeds from the run benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, a nonprofit that empowers girls with transformational life skills that impact their future. All 5K participants receive a finisher’s medal and access to fun zone activities, sponsor booths and more.

The event festivities and check-in begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Early arrival is suggested. Participants are encouraged to carpool or take the Community Transit Swift Orange Line from McCullum Park & Ride or Edmonds College. The event takes place rain or shine.

If you would like to be involved, but are not interested in running/walking the event, you can volunteer your time on event day. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/5K.