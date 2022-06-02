Girls on Run Snohomish County hosting 5K event June 11

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County will host its annual Celebration 5K event on Saturday, June 11, at Willis Tucker Park in Everett.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls and gender-expansive youth in third to eighth grade. During the eight-week program, kids participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

The public is encouraged to join this fun, non-competitive, family-friendly event on June 11. Proceeds from the run will benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County. The registration cost is $35 for adults and $20 for youth 15 and under and includes a Girls on the Run shirt, finisher’s medal, and fun activities.

The event festivities and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. on June 11 at Willis Tucker Park and early arrival is suggested. The run will start at 9 a.m. If you would like to be involved, but are not interested in completing the event, you can volunteer your time on event day. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/5K.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County has served over 2,000 girls since its inception in 2015. The Celebratory 5K on June 11 will feature this season’s 450 program participants from across Snohomish County running, walking, and skipping their way along the course, a festive finish line, refreshments, information on the GOTRSnoCo program and exhibits by program sponsors. The run will take place rain or shine.