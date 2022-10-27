Girls District 1 high school soccer playoffs underway

The District 1 high school girls’ soccer playoff tournament begins Thursday night as 12 local teams compete to see which four teams will advance to the 3A state tournament.

The top four seeded teams — Shorecrest, Shorewood, Mountlake Terrace and Oak Harbor — receive automatic berths into the double- elimination District quarterfinal round beginning on Saturday. The other eight teams were scheduled to participate in the elimination “play-in” round Thursday night.

Here are Thursday night’s elimination play-in games (tournament seeds listed next to each team):

No. 11 Meadowdale at No. 6 Monroe 7 p.m. Winner advances to play No. 3 Mountlake Terrace on Saturday

No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway at No. 7 Arlington 7 p.m. Winner advances to play No. 2 Shorewood on Saturday

No. 9 Everett vs No. 8 Ferndale (at Squalicum High School), 7 p.m. Winner advances to play No. 1 Shorecrest on Saturday

No. 12 Stanwood at No. 5 Snohomish, 7 p.m. Winner advances to play No. 4 Oak Harbor on Saturday

The District tournament will conclude Saturday, Nov. 5. Four teams will advance from the District tournament to the 19-team 3A state tournament that begins Tuesday, Nov. 8.

— By Steve Willits