Girls basketball player Elise Colvin named MTHS Athlete of Week

Freshman Elise Colvin, a member of the Hawks’ girls basketball team, has been named the Mountlake Terrace High School Athlete of the Week.

“Elise comes in everyday and competes at the highest level, whether it’s in a game or practice,” said Terrace girls basketball Coach Nick Sherrill. “She puts in the work in the classroom as well. We love the way she represents Lady Hawk basketball.”

Colvin was the leading scorer in four of the Hawks’ final five games of the 2019-2020 season, including a 20-point performance in a contest against Archbishop Murphy on Feb. 4.

The MTHS Athlete of the Week is awarded by the school’s athletic department under the direction of Director Sharalee Burr.