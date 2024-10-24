Girl Scouts hosting Trunk or Treat event in Lynnwood Oct. 26 Posted: October 23, 2024 1 The Girl Scouts are hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., in Lynnwood. The event is free. Email gingerman@gmail.com with any questions.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.