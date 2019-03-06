Girl Scouts’ annual cookie sale now in front of a store near you

1 of 5

Girl Scouts are back and bringing their famous cookies to a storefront near you. From now until March 17, Girl Scouts will be selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Savannah Smiles, Girl Scout S’Mores and gluten-free Toffee Tastics for $5 a box.

“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you’re powering new, unique and amazing experiences for girls,” said Ellen Govan, a local Girl Scout volunteer who lives in Edmonds. “Experiences that broaden their worlds, help them gain essential life skills and entrepreneurial expertise, and prepare them to practice a lifetime of leadership.”

Cookie purchase not only supports girls’ success, it provides them with the skills and business smarts they need to succeed in life, she added.

“We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls,” Govan said.

There are near 800 Girl Scouts in the local service unit of the Edmonds School District, making the chances of finding some at a storefront excellent, Govan said. Last year, local Girl Scouts sold more than 150,000 boxes.

The cookie sale is the Girl Scouts’ only major fundraiser and a significant part both of the organization’s operating budget and the individual local troops’ budget.

“Those funds sent girls backpacking at summer camp, funded troop service project for Candy Cane Park and sent many on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)-focused educational field trips to places like the Pacific Science Center and Boeing Flight Museum,” Govan said.

Some Scouts pursue global awareness via international travel, meeting with Girl Guides in Scotland and England. Others road tripped to Yellowstone National Park.

Those who do not eat cookies, but still want to support the organization, can donate cookies under the Operation Cookie Drop program. The collected cookies go to military bases and Puget Sound United Services Organization to distribute to all branches of the U.S. military. To make such a donation, visit any site sale booth over the next two weeks. The Girl Scouts will take care of the delivery.