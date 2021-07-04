Girl, 6, rescued from Lake Ballinger Sunday afternoon

A 6-year-old girl was pulled unconscious from Lake Ballinger at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and was transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital, South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said.

The condition of the child was unknown as of late Sunday afternoon.

Bystanders who observed the girl floating in the water pulled her out and immediately began CPR, assisted by Mountlake Terrace police officers and South County Fire crews, Hynes said.

Hynes said it was unclear whether the child was wearing a personal flotation device.