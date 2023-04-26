Ginger Sesame Shrimp Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Just in time for warmer weather, Scotty’s Food Truck is offering a special menu item Thursday through Saturday this week: a Ginger Sesame Shrimp Salad. It features crisp romaine with cabbage, red peppers, snow peas, carrots, green onions and wontons with sweet ginger dressing and roasted sesame seeds.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
