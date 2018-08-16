Gillian (Gill) Lesley Sharp: Service set for Aug. 19 in Edmonds

Gillian (Gill) Lesley Sharp

Gill, age 75, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2018 at 2:22pm surrounded by her family. Gill had a long fight with Parkinson’s related issues. She was born in Douglas, Isle of Man, UK, to the late Norman Kewley and the late Ivy Kewley on February 6, 1943.

Gill lived in Douglas until she was 12, attending the Buchan all-girls school and then left with her parents who were emigrating to New Zealand in 1955. She lived in New Zealand for some 5 years and attended Epson Grammar School, and just before attending University there her family returned to England to start afresh and bought a hotel in Cornwall.

Gill attended several colleges in England to prepare for a working lifestyle. She moved to London, UK, early in the 1960s. In 1964 Gill met Barry Sharp in Hampstead NW London, and they married in Christ Church, Hampstead November 19, 1966. On November 26, 1966, Gill and Barry emigrated to the USA. They both lived in Sandy Springs, N. Atlanta, then Hampton Newport News, Virginia, then Hazardville and East Granby, Connecticut and finally moved to the Seattle area in 1977 after making a long car trip with three children and a grown dog across country, which took two weeks.

Gill had three children; a son Duncan born in Georgia, and two daughters Tanya and Vanessa, both born in Virginia.

Gill is survived by her husband Barry, her three children, grandchildren, Dominic, Camille, Petra, Elyse and Perrin, and her sisters, Pam and Sally.

The family would like to thank Evergreen Health Hospice Care for their wonderful attention and care they gave Gill in her final two weeks.

A celebration of Gill’s life will be held in Edmonds August 19, 2018 at Beck’s Tribute Center at 2pm.