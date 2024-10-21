Ghosts and the Supernatural in Pacific Northwest at Brier Library Oct. 30

Spirits, skeptics and shivers! Visit the Brier Library from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 for an intriguing and spine-tingling exploration of Ghosts and the Supernatural in the Pacific Northwest with Matt, Eric and Austin of North by Northwest Paranormal.

Discover the mysteries behind their paranormal investigations and the compelling evidence of magnetic, vocal and visual phenomena they’ve captured.

This event is for adults.

The Brier Library is at 23303 Brier Rd, Brier, WA 98036.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Brier Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-483-0888 by fax at 425-487-1880.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.