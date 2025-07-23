Geving returns as E-W basketball coach; Hershey takes on AD role

After leading the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors boys basketball team to an overall record of 26-3 and a second-in-state finish last season, Tyler Geving is returning for a second year as the E-W boys’ hoops head coach, giving up his position as the school’s athletic coordinator in doing so.

Filling the vacated athletic coordinator post at Edmonds-Woodway High School will be Jennie Hershey, a 1991 graduate of the school with more than 25 years of experience working in the Edmonds School District.

Geving served as both the E-W boys basketball head coach and the school’s athletic coordinator during the 2024-2025 school year, but Edmonds School District policy only allows such arrangements — someone working as both a coach and a school athletic coordinator — under extraordinary circumstances.

Geving will not serve in both roles for the upcoming school year, said Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire.

“After completing the interview process and being offered the head coach position, Tyler made the decision to step down from the athletic coordinator position,” McGuire said in a press release.

Bringing Geving back as the Warriors’ boys basketball coach was no surprise after last year’s squad captured the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference title, finished second in the District 1 3A tournament and second at the WIAA 3A State Tournament, the best placement at state for an E-W boys’ basketball team in school history.

While last year was the first for Geving coaching at the high school level, he previously had been a head coach at Portland State University and an assistant coach at the University of Portland, Seattle Pacific University, Seattle University and Edmonds Community College.

“Tyler clearly brings a wealth of basketball experience and knowledge to the position,” McGuire noted, adding that he has now established roots at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

“As E-W’s athletic coordinator for the past four years, Tyler has shown tremendous dedication to the Edmonds-Woodway community and commitment to the growth of all programs,” McGuire said. “EWHS appreciates all of his work supporting athletic programs as athletic coordinator and is excited to have him return as head basketball coach.”

E-W is getting one of their own as Hershey takes over as the school’s new athletic coordinator. Most recently, she has been teaching physical education at the school and serving as an assistant girls soccer coach for the past three seasons.

Hershey’s history in the Warrior athletic program goes back to her days as a student there. She was a three-sport E-W athlete (soccer, basketball, softball) and a member of the 1991 girls basketball team that placed third in state, the best in school history. She went on to have a stellar collegiate soccer career at Pacific Lutheran University where she was a three-time All-American, a league player of the year, a starter as a freshman on the PLU 1991 NAIA National Championship squad and a 2016 inductee into the PLU Athletic Hall of Fame.

In addition to her most recent positions at Edmonds-Woodway High School, Hershey has also served in other roles in the Edmonds School District, including as an elementary PE teacher, a K-12 physical education and health coordinator and as a Move 60 coordinator.

The 2025-2026 school year begins at EWHS and throughout the Edmonds School District on Sept. 3. Boys’ basketball practices at Edmonds-Woodway High School will get underway on Nov. 17.





