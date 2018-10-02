‘Getting Involved in Public Policy’ topic of AAUW Oct. 13 meeting at Edmonds CC

The American Association of University Women Edmonds Snoking Branch will present a public policy panel discussion Saturday, Oct. 13 that will include:

Mary Helen Roberts, former 21st District legislator

Pamela Crone, AAUW-WA lobbyist

Karen Anderson, AAUW-WA public policy cirector

They will discuss behind-the-scenes strategies for setting public policy priorities and how you can get involved in advancing public policy priorities in your community.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall, Room 338. Parking on campus is free on Saturdays and you can park in any lot close to Snohomish Hall.

Anne Penny will also report on the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.

Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

All are welcome to the free event and refreshments will be served. Questions should be directed to Edmonds SnoKing Branch esk-wa.aauw.net.