Getting around and staying safe on New Year’s Eve

For some of us, this may be the first time that — or the first in a long time since — we’ve gone to a New Year’s party outside the house, away from our comfortable couches and televisions.

Regardless of whether you’re going to Seattle to watch the Space Needle countdown, a club or a local party, there are some things you need to consider.

Plan your trip and method of travel

If you plan on partaking in alcohol, there are profound ramifications for operating a vehicle while impaired, including the suspension of your driver’s license and possible jail time — assuming you don’t harm anyone.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a driver may be charged with a DUI if their blood alcohol is:

.08 or higher for adults 21 and over.

.04 or higher for commercial vehicle drivers.

.02 or higher for minors under 21.

Further, individuals can be charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of either drugs, alcohol or a combination of the two, regardless of the alcohol levels in their breath or blood.

The best way to prevent legal mishaps and potential harm to yourself or others is by not driving at all. If you cannot stay at or near the location of a social gathering, a designated driver, taxi or ride-share service is your best bet.

However, even if the driver is stone-cold sober, there could be impaired drivers on the road.

To report a drunk or aggressive driver, WSP says to call 911 and give the operator:

– The location where you last saw the vehicle

– Plate number, if known

– Direction of travel

– Which road or highway it was on

– Color or colors of the vehicles

– Whether weapons were involved

– What happened

– Whether you are a victim or a witness

If you choose a ride service, be aware of peak New Year’s Eve hours, which have higher rates due to the number of requests. For example, Uber’s peak celebration hours during the holiday are from 4 to 6 p.m. and resume from 12 to 3 a.m., while Lyft’s are from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

You can also avoid most traffic by taking free public transportation. Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro and Water Taxi, Seattle Streetcar and Pierce Transit offer fare-free rides to revelers to usher in the new year.

The Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are free from 4 a.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1. The light rail will operate on an extended schedule on New Year’s Eve. The light rail 1 Line – which runs from Lynnwood to Angle Lake – will offer service every 15 minutes until almost 2 a.m. The last southbound train will leave Lynnwood Station at 2:01 a.m., and the last northbound train will leave Angle Lake Station at 1:55 a.m.

The 2 Line, which runs between South Bellevue and Redmond, does not have extended service on New Year’s Eve.

The Sounder train will be out of service on Jan. 1, while the ST Express, T Line and light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule. Use the Sound Transit Trip Planner to find your route.

Community Transit buses, DART paratransit services, and Zip Shuttle operate on their regular weekday schedules. However, on Dec. 31, they are free from 4 a.m. until the end of the operating day.

Everett Transit will also offer fare-free rides on its normal weekday schedule on Dec. 31 but will be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

If you’re heading to Seattle early to sightsee before the Space Needle show, King County Metro buses will be free from 3 a.m. on Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The King County Water Taxi will operate fare-free on Dec. 31, but the Vashon and West Seattle routes will be out of service on Jan. 1.

Both Seattle Streetcar routes will be in service during weekday hours, with the South Lake Union route in operation until 12:30 a.m.

How to stay safe during the party

The Air Force Safety Center advises making plans to arrive and leave with a group and communicating these plans with family and friends before leaving. Also, check in with your group throughout the night and relay plan changes.

Be aware of your surroundings. If you are separated from your group, you must know where you are and should never go anywhere with strangers.

The safety center also recommends bringing a phone charger; however, leave valuables at home and keep your phone and wallet in your front pocket if you are wearing pants.

Although drink spiking is more common in large college or party towns, it can happen anywhere to anyone, even at a house party. The Victoria State Government (VSG) in Australia and Florida State University (FSU) provide some of the most comprehensive information on drink-spiking symptoms and prevention.

The most common suggestions are:

– Be careful about accepting a drink from strangers, especially if they are over-friendly and eager to get you to drink.

– Never leave your drink unattended.

– Keep watch on your friends’ drinks.

– Consider drinking bottled or canned beverages.

– Avoid sharing drinks.

– If you think your drink has been drugged, do not drink it. Tell someone in your group that you trust and the police as soon as possible.

– If you see suspicious activity, report it to the party host, club staff or police.

Both resources have an extensive list of symptoms one may experience if they have been drugged. Although the smell of the spiked drink may not change, FSU states there are some possible physical changes.

– A salty or bitter taste: Some drugs will leave a bitter or salty taste.

– Foggy appearance: If your drink looks foggy or cloudy when it was clear before, it may have been tampered with.

– Excessive bubbles: Some drugs fizz and bubble when they react to beverages. If your non-carbonated drink suddenly becomes fizzy, don’t drink it.

– Sinking ice: Don’t drink if your ice has sunk when it was floating before.

– Color change: Some drugs cause a drink to become lighter, darker, or a completely different color. If your drink has changed color, or if you think it has but aren’t sure, don’t drink it.

There are ways to create a barrier between your drink and someone trying to spike it. Various products are available that act as lids for almost any container a bar could serve, including bottles, cans and different glasses.

If you can’t find a beverage protector in time for the celebration, you can use a napkin, piece of plastic wrap or even a large paper cupcake cup on the top of your drink. Hold it in place with a rubber band or hair tie. Then, poke a straw through the top like a cup of boba tea.

Be safe and look out for each other this New Year’s Eve.

— By Rick Sinnett