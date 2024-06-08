Get to know your police department during Terrace Talk June 12

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosts a quarterly informal community meeting called Terrace Talk, and the Wednesday, June 12 edition will feature Mountlake Terrace police.

You can participate in person at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, or via Zoom. The last Terrace Talk, which focused on utilities, brought nearly 30 people, and everyone had the chance to ask questions.

Mountlake Terrace police officers will talk about their daily work, along with projects and programs. Everything will be family friendly and age appropriate for the audience.

Topics are likely to include:

– Body cameras

– Drones

– Domestic violence victim services

– Expanded access to naloxone, a medication that reduces fatal overdoses from opioids

– The department’s new soft interview room, a space at the police department that is designed to be calming and welcoming for interviewees who aren’t suspects.

– Recent changes in state laws around pursuits

Learn more at cityofmlt.com/terracetalk.