Get ready! Tour de Terrace begins with parade Friday, July 27

Tour de Terrace, a Seafair-Sanctioned Community Festival in Mountlake Terrace, begins Friday, July 27 with the 26th Annual Tour de Terrace Parade. Tour de Terrace highlights include the parade, live music, fireworks, a beer garden, food booths, pancake breakfast, street fair, carnival, MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk, and the classic car, truck and motorcycle show.

The Tour de Terrace Parade takes off at about 6:45 p.m. with a roar of the precision Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team, followed by fan favorites including the Seafair Pirates and Clowns, Lake City Western Vigilantes, the rhythmic drill team marchers and dancers, floats, trucks, classic cars, horses and more.

The Tour de Terrace Parade is always held the night before the “Seattle Torchlight Parade” and serves as a dress rehearsal for many of the parade participants. The parade travels along 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest, then northward to 222nd Street and Evergreen Playfield, 22289 56th Ave. W. Following the parade, the fun continues all weekend at the Playfield.

Former Mountlake Terrace City Manager Bob White will be this year’s Tour de Terrace Parade Grand Marshal. Bob White served as City Manager of Mountlake Terrace for a quarter century span from 1967 to 1992.

Vic Sood, former Councilmember, Planning Commissioner and the first Executive Director of Community Transit from 1976 to 1984 will be a special guest of the Tour de Terrace Parade.

A fireworks show will light up the night sky over Tour de Terrace on Saturday evening, July 28, just after 10 p.m. from Evergreen Playfield.

Live music runs throughout the festival with bands BroHamm, Haward Mack/Emily McIntosh, Hotrod Red, Marlin James Band, Blue Mariah, GenRASun, Exquisite Duo, Little Bill and the Stacy Jones Band.

The classic car, truck and motorcycle show is held Saturday, July 28 only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with viewing of vehicles beginning at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $20 and vehicles must be street legal to sign up.

Live radio with Allan from “Allan and Ashley” on WARM 106.9 will broadcast on site from the Tour de Terrace Parade on Friday, July 27. On Saturday, July 28, The New 98.9 “The Bull” will broadcast live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the beer garden.

“The city looks forward to hosting Tour de Terrace and kicking off Seafair with our grand parade on July 27,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Thanks to the Tour de Terrace organization for coordinating this fantastic celebration of community!”

Don’t miss out on this fun, family-friendly festival. For more information about Tour de Terrace, visit www.tourdeterrace.org.