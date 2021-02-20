Get ready to kick up your heels: MLT spring dance classes starting soon

Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department dance academy programs for children and adults will include both on-site and virtual classes during the upcoming spring session beginning March 1.

Classes are offered for a variety of dance styles and experience levels including creative dance, creative pre-ballet, ballet levels 1-6, pre/pointe, lyrical, jazz levels 1-6, tap levels 1-4 and tap/ballet combo. On-site classes –limited to six participants wearing masks — will be held inside the dance studio. Larger group classes will continue to be held virtually, with the exception of creative dance for children ages 3-5, which will be on-site only. All classes require a minimum of five participants to be conducted.

Students are taught a structured approach to dance that emphasizes technique, creativity and building confidence. Participants must be at least 3 1/2 years old by Sept. 1 and can register for either an individual quarterly semester or the entire year. Dancers who register for the full year receive a discount. Students may enter the spring session at any time until April 15.

Teachers and directors evaluate all participants in their first class to ensure students are then properly placed and challenged. Dancers from the spring classes are also eligible to perform in a formal year-end recital, which requires purchasing costumes.

Class descriptions, times, registration and further information is available here.

— By Nathan Blackwell