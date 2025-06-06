Get ready for wildfire smoke season: Smoke Ready Week starts Monday

With summer just around the corner, now is the time to prepare for what could be a long, dry and smoky season for much of Washington state.

Starting Monday, June 9, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the National Weather Service and other local and regional agencies will mark Smoke Ready Week. The annual campaign raises awareness about the coming wildfire season and offers resources and information to protect people’s health.

Wildfire smoke is one of the biggest health risks during the summer months. Wildfire smoke is made of small particles that people can breathe in, irritating the nose, throat, and lungs. This can lead to respiratory symptoms for anyone, but especially for older adults, children, and people with chronic lung and heart conditions.

Parts of Washington state are already under a drought proclamation. Current forecasts indicate a higher than-normal risk of wildfires for much of the state starting this month and continuing through September.

Throughout Smoke Ready Week, participating agencies will share daily messages on their social media pages on the following topics:

Monday, June 9: Stay informed

Tuesday, June 10: Minimize exposure

Wednesday, June 11: Optimize your air

Thursday, June 12: Keep a plan

Friday, June 13: Ease your mind

Visit DOH’s Smoke from Fires webpage for information about how to protect yourself, such as how to select a portable air cleaner, build a box fan filter, and prepare your home for wildfire smoke.