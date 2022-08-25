Get outdoors, get involved through Mountlake Terrace Adopt A Park program

New volunteers are needed to adopt parks, trails, picnic shelters and other outdoor amenities in Mountlake Terrace.

Adopt A Park volunteer groups have been doing a great job, and it makes sense to expand the program, said Jeff Betz, the city’s Recreation and Parks Director. As examples, he cited Sound Bank, which does work at Terrace Creek Park, and The Ivy League, a coalition focused on removing invasive ivy and other plants at Veterans Memorial Park.

“These organizations give so much time, attention and energy to our local parks,” Betz said. “City maintenance crews are working in the parks every day, but they can’t get to everything. We have plenty of areas that would benefit from Adopt A Park.”

Mountlake Terrace encompasses 293 acres of parks and open spaces, and Adopt A Park is flexible. Tasks can include painting, picking up litter, removing invasive plants, and donating toward supplies and maintenance. Staff can help by providing equipment and safety training.

Adopt A Park is open to individuals, nonprofits, businesses and faith organizations, among other groups. Find the application online at tinyurl.com/mltadoptapark, or call to have one mailed. Applicants can take on a portion of a park if desired.

Separately, the parks program often works with Scout Troops and Eagle Scout candidates, as yet another way to get involved. Plus, the city offers an Adopt-A-Drain program with a similar effort around storm drains and flood prevention.

For more information about Adopt A Park, contact Jeff Betz, Recreation and Parks Director, at 425-640-3101 or jbetz@mltwa.gov.