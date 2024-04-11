Get help with your genealogy research April 20 in Lynnwood

Need help finding an elusive ancestor? Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering researchers another opportunity to address their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, April 20, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Your guide will be Margaret Summitt, an experienced researcher who can direct your efforts in a free, 40-minute session.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment . If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.