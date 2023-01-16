Get help with your ‘brick wall’ research problems Jan. 21 in Lynnwood

Caroll Budny is available to help with “brick wall” research problems this Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40-minute session is an “in person” appointment. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.