Get help with your ‘brick wall’ research problems at Sno-Isle Geneaological Society event March 19

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, March 19, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

The free, 40-minute, in-person appointment is with experienced researcher Caroll Budny.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.