Get help with your ‘brick wall’ genealogy research problems Sept. 24 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Experienced researcher Caroll Budny is available for free, 40-minute, in-person appointments.

To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.