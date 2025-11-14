Get help with senior and disabled property tax exemption at workshop Nov. 19, 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Need help applying for the property tax reduction that moderate-income seniors are eligible for? There are still appointments available on Nov. 19 and 20 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds. Call the front desk at 425-774-5555 and register for the Senior or Disabled Property Tax Exemption workshop.

This is a one-on-one meeting with a volunteer where you confirm your eligibility and complete the application form. The registrar will explain what documentation to bring to your appointment.