Get help with family history research problems in Lynnwood Dec. 21

Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity to get help with your “brick wall” challenges on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Lynnwood. Society member Margaret Summitt, an experienced genealogy researcher, will share her insights, tips and knowledge with you.
To reserve one of the four 40-minute sessions, call 425-775-6267 and leave a message. The sessions will be held in person at the Humble House Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.
