Get fired up at Mountlake Terrace hot sauce festival Aug. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace is bringing the heat this weekend. The first Get Sauced! Hot Sauce & More Festival ignites from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.

The festival can be found at the Town Center Lots at West Plaza and at Mountlake Church, located off 56th Avenue West between 232nd and 234th Streets Southwest.

Regional hot sauce vendors will be offering free samples featuring spice profiles inspired by the cuisine of Asia, the Caribbean, Ethiopia, Latin American and New Orleans. With names like Murder Hornet and slogans like “put a wiggle in yer scoot,” prepare to be wowed.

The festival is the brainchild of Sarah Frost, founder and owner of Making Local Markets, and Justin Nygard, chief operating officer of Double DD Meats, which is famous for its collection of hot sauces. “Justin said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do a hot sauce festival?,’” Frost recalled. “And I said, ‘Yeah, we can all get sauced!’”

For those with more cautious taste buds, there will be plenty of other amusements: food trucks, handmade goods, raffles, family activities and a 1 p.m. concert by the nationally acclaimed Mountlake Terrace Jazz Band.

“This is a great way to get people out talking to their neighbors, meeting new people in the community,” Frost said. “Come out, taste some great sauces – and you don’t even have to spend a dime.”

“We’re really hoping we can make this an annual event that just keeps getting bigger and better each year,” Nygard said.

Admission is free and open to all ages. Well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome. You can get more information about parking, vendors and more here.





